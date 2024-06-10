Rogers renews ‘Law & Order Toronto,’ adds Shania Twain to ‘Canada’s Got Talent’

TORONTO — Shania Twain sang “That don’t impress me much” — but a new round of contestants on “Canada’s Got Talent” will try their best.

Rogers Sports and Media says the pop-country superstar will join Citytv’s hit competition series as a judge in spring 2025, alongside returning judges Howie Mandel and Kardinal Offishall and new addition, comic Katherine Ryan.

There was no mention of whether Lilly Singh and Trish Stratus will return to judge the fourth season.

Twain says in a statement that she’s “excited to discover the amazing talent” Canada has to share.

Rogers also says it’s ordered two more seasons of “Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent,” returning early next year, and that former “Cityline” host Tracy Moore will team up with former “Entertainment Tonight Canada” host Cheryl Hickey for a new hour of “Breakfast Television” dedicated to lifestyle entertainment in September.

Citytv’s upcoming lineup also includes a seventh season of Canadian cop-and-canine procedural “Hudson & Rex” in early 2025, and fall imports “The Golden Bachelorette,” “Judge Judy” spinoff “Judy Justice” and the Zachary Quinto-fronted medical drama “Brilliant Minds.”

Exclusive to streamer Citytv Plus — available by subscription via Prime Video — is U.K. drama “Stags,” which follows a stag party gone wrong in South America.

FX Canada’s fall schedule includes returning series “The Old Man” and “What We Do in the Shadows,” plus new comedy series “English Teacher” and sports anthology series “American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez.”

Over on OMNI, homegrown sketch comedy series “Abroad” returns for a fourth season next spring.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 10, 2024.