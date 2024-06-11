Rogers scoops rights to HGTV, Food Network, Discovery and more from Corus, Bell

TORONTO — Rogers Communications Inc. has scored “milestone” multi-year deals that will see it scoop the Canadian rights to several lifestyle brands from Corus Entertainment and Bell Media in the new year, including HGTV, Food Network and Discovery.

The media giant said Monday that starting in January, Rogers will be home to several Warner Bros. Discovery lifestyle brands including HGTV, Food Network, Cooking Channel, Magnolia Network and OWN — currently held by Corus — and the brands Discovery, Motor Trend, Science, Animal Planet and I.D., currently held by Bell.

Rogers also said it will bring NBCUniversal’s Bravo channel to Canada in September, making it the rights holder north of the border for titles including reality TV mainstays “The Real Housewives,” “Vanderpump Rules” and “Top Chef.”

Colette Watson, president of Rogers Sports and Media, called the deals a “milestone long-term content partnership.”

The news comes after Corus revealed a fall/winter lineup last week that added Pamela Anderson’s “Pamela’s Cookin’ With Love” to Food Network Canada and Bryan Baeumler’s “Building Baeumler” to HGTV Canada. New seasons from HGTV Canada personalities Sebastian Clovis, Scott McGillivray, Debra Salmoni and Randy Spracklin were also announced.

Troy Reeb, Corus’ executive vice president of networks and content, said programming and brands on several of the lifestyle properties acquired by Rogers are “anticipated to be impacted” in the new year. He added that Corus’ rights to Adult Swim and Cartoon Network won’t be affected.

Corus announced last week that it had been informed by Warner Bros. Discovery that some of its programming and trademark arrangements would not be renewed when they expire at the end of the year.

Bell did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

At a virtual event for media and advertisers Monday afternoon, Watson said this is “truly a transformational year” for Rogers and that the investment helps the company compete with foreign streamers.

Rogers said it will work with Canadian distribution partners to make the content widely available.

