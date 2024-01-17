Rogers sisters resign from company board as part of private settlement

TORONTO — Two members of the Rogers family have settled their differences with their brother Edward and announced their retirement from the Rogers Communications Inc. board of directors after a bruising fight over who should lead the company.

Rogers said Wednesday the decision by Melinda Rogers-Hixon and Martha Rogers was part of a private settlement between members of the family. Details of the agreement were not disclosed.

The siblings were at the centre of a power struggle in 2021, when Edward sought to replace Joe Natale as chief executive with Tony Staffieri, the company’s former chief financial officer.

“With our family differences now settled, we both believe this is the appropriate time to retire from the Rogers Communications board,” the sisters said in a statement.

“We remain proud and committed shareholders of the company and look forward to supporting its success in the future. In the words of our late father, the best is yet to come.”

Melinda Rogers-Hixon joined the Rogers board in 2002 and became deputy chair in 2018, having spent 15 years in management at the company, while Martha Rogers joined the board in 2008 and has served as chair of the ESG committee since 2021.

Their brother, company chair Edward Rogers, thanked them for their contributions.

“Their dedication to Rogers Communications has been integral to the company’s growth and is reflected in the passion with which our employees serve our customers across Canada every day,” he said in a statement.

The CEO feud split the family and the board. Rogers matriarch Loretta initially backed her son’s push to replace Natale only to later say that she was misled about Edward’s reasons for wanting the change and side with her two daughters to oppose the move.

The battle saw the board vote to remove Edward Rogers from his seat as company chair before he used his position as head of the family trust that controls the company to replace the five directors who defied him.

The company filed a legal challenge to his revamped board that was settled after a B.C. Supreme Court judge ruled Edward’s declaration legitimate and cleared the way for Staffieri to replace Natale as president and CEO in the aftermath of the ruling.

Loretta Rogers died in 2022.

Natale sued the company last year for wrongful dismissal and breach of contract, alleging “malicious, high-handed, and oppressive conduct.” He is seeking $24 million in compensation and damages.

Rogers has responded by launching a countersuit against Natale that claims he tried to “subvert corporate governance and his fiduciary duties for his personal gain.”

None of the claims of either side have been tested in court.

