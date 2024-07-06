Rookie receiver Shemar Bridges off to impressive start with Hamilton Tiger-Cats

HAMILTON — Shemar Bridges is off to an impressive start to his CFL career.

The six-foot-four, 210-pound rookie receiver has quickly become a big part of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats’ offence, leading it in catches (28), yards (309) and touchdowns (three). Bridges will look to register a TD grab in a fourth straight game Sunday night when the Ticats (0-4) host the B.C. Lions (3-1).

“I’m just being where I’m supposed to be,” Bridges said in explaining his TD prowess. “I definitely trust Bo (starter Bo Levi Mitchell), he’s a great vet, probably the best veteran leadership quarterback I’ve ever had.

“If you’re there he’s going to find you … whatever my job is to do I’m going to do it.”

But Bridges would gladly sacrifice his TD streak for wins.

“I want the W, that’s the most important thing,” he said. “It would be great if we could get the W and some touchdowns but if I get to choose, I want to win every single time.”

Hamilton will have history on its side Sunday night, having won three of its last four home games versus B.C. The Ticats have also emerged victorious in five-of-seven encounters overall between the two teams.

Running back James Butler (head) returns to Hamilton’s lineup. He spent two seasons (2021-22) with B.C. before joining the Ticats last year and with consecutive 1,000-yard rushing campaigns provides a nice complement to Bridges and Co.

“He (Bridges) has done a great job and he’s only getting better,” said Scott Milanovich, Hamilton’s head coach/offensive co-ordinator. “We brought him in because he’s a big guy who was strong-handed and could win 50-50 balls.

“The last couple of weeks we’re starting to see the fruits of that. He’s much more comfortable with the waggles, with the game and he’s just playing and not having to think about what we’re doing offensively. I think his true talent is starting to show.”

B.C. has won three straight. It boasts the CFL’s top offence at 408 yards per game — Hamilton is second with 391 — and its leading passer in starter Vernon Adams Jr. (342 yards per game) and receiver in Alexander Hollins (457 yards, 40 targets).

Over B.C.’s last three games, Adams has five TD strikes and no interceptions. Defensively, the Lions are second in fewest offensive yards allowed (343 per game), sacks (eight) and tackles for loss (11) and fourth in fewest offensive points surrendered (24.3).

Canadian Ben Hladik (thumb) returns to B.C.’s lineup, replacing Josh Woods (knee) at middle linebacker.

“They’re a good team, they play hard and they’re playing well right now,” Bridges said. “They’re going to be physical (because) they’re big.

“We’re ready for the challenge and to get after it.”

Bridges said his quick acclimation to Canadian football has come as a result of a lot of work, on and off the field.

“I think it comes down to film study … and just a lot of repetition in practice,” he said. “I approach every single day like a game.

“In the morning I get here early (to) lift, catch tennis balls, I really put my all into this. And learning from my mistakes and trying not to make the same mistake twice.”

Despite Hamilton’s record, Milanovich is pleasantly happy with his team’s psyche.

“I think it’s shockingly good, very positive,” he said. “We seem to be doing a good job of mourning the loss for about a day and then by the time we get back to practice, the attitudes have been amazing.

“Everybody is putting their heart and soul into this and haven’t been rewarded for it so I’m really pleased with the attitude, professionalism and demeanour and just get back to work and focus on what we can control.”

Twice this season Hamilton appeared on the cusp of earning a win. The Ticats held late leads in games versus Saskatchewan (33-30 loss) and Ottawa (24-22 defeat), only to have the Riders and Redblacks come back with game-clinching field goals.

“I like to think one win will set us off on a heater, that’s the feeling that I have,” Milanovich said. “We’re so close, we’re doing so many good things.

“We’re still doing too many things not well enough, obviously, in critical times to get the win but I’m seeing enough growth in all three phases that I’m optimistic this is going to be a really good football team before the end of the season. Unfortunately we’ve put ourselves in this hole and we just can’t afford to keep dropping games. The urgency is there but the optimism is as well.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 6, 2024.