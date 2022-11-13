Royal Canadian Air Farce alumnus Alan John Park dead at 60

November 12, 2022 at 20 h 26 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Royal Canadian Air Farce alumnus Alan John Park dead at 60

TORONTO — Alan John Park, a longtime member of the Royal Canadian Air Farce comedy troupe, has died.

Park died Thursday at the age of 60, eight years after he was diagnosed with terminal cancer.

Born in Scarborough, Ont., Park spent most of his life making people laugh across Canada.

The comedian is best known for his work on CBC’s Royal Canadian Air Farce from 2004 to 2014, where he performed impressions of actor Clint Eastwood, former Ontario politician Tony Clement and former federal Liberal leaders Stephane Dion and Michael Ignatieff.

He also worked as a writer with The Winnipeg Comedy Festival and appeared on Much Music’s “Video on Trial.”

His podcast “Conspiracy Queries” ran on Sirius XM radio for years, and he was the commercial voice behind several major brands, including Chevrolet.

Park also advocated for the use of medical cannabis through his podcast and the website “Green Crush with Alan Park” from 2016 to 2019.

He is survived by his daughters, Ava and Fiona, sister Pauline and many other relatives and friends.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 12, 2022.

Share this article
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Suggested articles

Canadian banks readying for carbon offsets to go big, even as doubts remain
Ontario News

Canadian banks readying for carbon offsets to go big, even as doubts remain

TORONTO — Banks know a growth market when they see it, and they're increasingly seeing one in the buying,…

HSBC says strong buyer interest helped prompt strategic review of Canadian division
Ontario News

HSBC says strong buyer interest helped prompt strategic review of Canadian division

TORONTO — The group head of HSBC Holdings Plc says the bank is exploring a sale of its Canadian division…

Royal LePage lowers home price expectations, forecasts year-over-year decline in Q4
Ontario News

Royal LePage lowers home price expectations, forecasts year-over-year decline in Q4

TORONTO — Royal LePage is lowering its expectations for home prices in Canada and now says prices in…