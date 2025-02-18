Rugby Canada calls in 54 players for men’s under-20 training camp in Vancouver

Canadian under-20 men’s rugby coach Christiaan Esterhuizen has named a 54-man roster for a training camp starting later this week ahead of a tour to Fiji later this year.

The group will assemble in Vancouver on Thursday, and will train at Vancouver’s St. George’s School before wrapping up the camp Sunday with an intrasquad game.

Rugby Canada said players were identified and selected for the long list via their participation in university and club competition and tournaments like the U-19 Canadian Rugby Championship, past performance with Canada’s age-grade programs, and recommendations from provincial coaches.

“We are excited to gather our players and staff in Vancouver and get the year started with our U-20 programming,” Esterhuizen said in a statement. “Our staff have been impressed with the dedication and eagerness of our players already. I have seen them in action over the last few months in a variety of competitions, stretching from the Canadian Rugby Championships in Nova Scotia all the way to Vancouver Island.

“While some of our players based abroad will not be able to attend this short camp, we are also delighted to have players competing in strong competitions in countries like Ireland, Scotland, England, and Australia and furthering their rugby development before joining us later in the year.”

Esterhuizen will be joined in Vancouver by Canada’s senior team defence coach John McFarland as well as fellow coaches Cory Hector (University of Guelph), Paddy Watson (Balmy Beach RFC and the University of Toronto) and Conor Turner (strength and conditioning coach)/

Sunday’s intrasquad scrimmage will also feature coaches Didier Banhe and Bruce Rainer (UBC), Andy Evans (Trinity Western University), Aaron Takel (Collingwood School), Bill Chamberlain (St. George’s School) and Graeme Moffatt (University of Lethbridge).

Canada U20 Men’s Rugby Team Long List

Forwards

Adam Doane, Sutton, Ont., University of Victoria/Aurora Barbarians; Alexander Muir, Victoria, University College Dublin/UBCOB Ravens; Alistair Yeomans, Mississauga, Ont., University of Guelph/Mississauga Blues; Andrew Neveu, Uxbridge, Ont., Durham College/Oshawa Vikings RFC; Angus Dewar, Vancouver, Queen’s University/UBCOB Ravens; Austin Allen, Thornbury, Ont., Trent University/Georgian Bay Titans; Ben Davis, Peterborough, Ont., University of Ottawa/Peterborough Pagans; Ben Koolen, Banbury, England, Bloxham School/Gloucester Rugby (England); Braam Swanepoel, Pretoria, South Africa, York University; Brighton Feldman, Langford, B.C., University of Victoria/Westshore RFC; Chukwudumebi Odum, Mississauga, Ont., Valence Romans Drome Rugby (France); Coen Quinn, Ottawa, Queen’s University/Bytown Blues RFC; Cole Harris, Uxbridge, Ont., Pacific Pride/Brock RFC; Daniel Lucic, Oakville, Ont., University of Guelph/Oakville Crusaders; Daragh Doyle, Quebec City, Clontarf FC (Ireland); Elijah McQueen, Fergus, Ont., UBC/Fergus Highland Rugby; Finn Hughes, Peterborough, Ont., Wilfrid Laurier University/Peterborough Pagans; Jacob Blackwood, Tsawwassen, B.C., UBC/Bayside Sharks; James Noftall, Conception Bay South, N.L., UBC/Swilers RFC; Kaea Griffiths, Penzance, England, Camborne RFC (England); Kyle Finan, Barnsley, England, Leeds Beckett University/Red Deer Titans; Liam Kinghorn, Calgary, UBC/Calgary Irish; Matthew Carroll, Oakville, Ont., Queen’s University/Oakville Crusaders; Noah Kynaston, Esquimalt, B.C., Pacific Pride/Castaway Wanderers; Quinn Foley, Oakville, Ont., University of Guelph/Oakville Crusaders; Reid Yurkowski, Leduc, Alta., Capilano RFC; Simroy John, Clapham Heights, Barbados, Shawnigan Lake School; Tate Hartley, Vancouver, UBC.

Backs

Ashton Chapman, Swansea, Wales, Gorseinon (Wales); Benjamin Crowley, County Limerick, Ireland, Blackrock College (Ireland); Briar Barron, Holland Landing, Ont., Queen’s University/Aurora Barbarians; Charlie Huntingford, North Vancouver, Capilano RFC; Daniel Muzaliwa, Cape Town, South Africa, University of Waterloo/Waterloo County; Devonne Henry, Whitby, Ont., Wilfrid Laurier University/Oshawa Vikings; Emmett Rahiri, Peterborough, Ont., University of Ottawa/Peterborough Pagans; Evan Davies, Toronto, Balmy Beach RFC; Evan Palmer, Vancouver, Queen’s University; Jacques Henning, Okotoks, Alta., University of Alberta/Foothills Lions RFC; Jimmy Leach, London, Brunel University (England); Joe Kaufmann, Kingston, Ont., Kingston Panthers/La Salle School; Jonty Nicholas, Wiltshire, England, UBC; Joshua McIndoe, Victoria, University of Victoria/Greerton Marist Rugby Club (New Zealand); Kohl Kletke, Oakville, Ont., Western University/Oakville Crusaders; Liam James, Vancouver, UBC/UBCOB Ravens; Liam Turnbull, Vancouver, UBCOB Ravens; Matthew Bennett, Durban, South Africa, University of Victoria/Westshore RFC; Max McGavern, Newcastle, Australia, UBC/St Joseph’s (Australia); Mitchell Buie, Victoria, Pacific Pride/Westshore RFC; Morgan Di Nardo, Toronto, University of Victoria; Reece Thompson, Minesing, Ont., University of Victoria/Barrie Rugby; Rowan Closs, Uxbridge, Ont., Brock Rugby Club; Spencer Cotie, Victoria, University of Victoria/Castaway Wanderers; Stephen Webb, Toronto, UBC/Balmy Beach Rugby Club; Ty Driscoll, Victoria, Pacific Pride.

—

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 17, 2025