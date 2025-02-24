‘Rumors,’ ‘Universal Language’ among films up for $50,000 prize at TFCA Awards

Alex Nino Gheciu, The Canadian Press
TORONTO — Canada’s film community gathers tonight to learn which critical favourites have won two $50,000 prizes — one for best film and another for best documentary.

The Toronto Film Critics Association is set to hand out the awards at a gala downtown.

Political black comedy “Rumours,” absurdist dramedy “Universal Language” and sheep-herding drama “Shepherds” are competing for the Rogers Best Canadian Film Award.

Meanwhile, music biography “Any Other Way: The Jackie Shane Story,” Ontario Place investigation “Your Tomorrow” and Indigenous rights film “Yintah” are up for the Rogers Best Canadian Documentary Award.

The two runners-up in each category will receive $5,000.

The majority of TFCA’s 2024 awards were announced in December. RaMell Ross’ Jim Crow-era historical drama “Nickel Boys” won three of the top prizes, including best picture, best director and best adapted screenplay.

The TFCA is an organization that represents Toronto-based broadcasters and journalists who critique and provide commentary on films.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 24, 2025.

