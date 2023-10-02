Rush’s Geddy Lee reflects on ‘My Effin’ Life’ with book and tour

TORONTO — Rush bassist Geddy Lee is getting closer to his heart with a new memoir.

The “Tom Sawyer” musician is set to release “My Effin’ Life” on Nov. 14 which will coincide with a 14-city North American book tour.

Lee will read passages from his memoir, participate in a conversation led by a guest interviewer and take questions from the audience at an evening event.

The “My Effin’ Life” tour kicks off at the Beacon Theatre in New York on Nov. 13 before hitting Canadian cities Montreal on Nov. 21 and Vancouver on Nov. 23 and finishing at Toronto’s Massey Hall on Dec. 7.

Public tickets go on sale Friday with each seat purchased coming with a copy of the memoir. The guest interviewers have yet to be announced.

The event promises a “deep reflection of his family and childhood” and a look back on the formation and success of Rush, the legendary Toronto rock act that comprised guitarist Alex Lifeson and the late Neil Peart.

Rush was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2013.

A dollar of each ticket sale goes towards the Neil Peart Memorial, a proposed two-statue tribute to the late drummer that would be erected at Lakeside Park in his St. Catharines, Ont. hometown.

Lee says in a statement that he’s resisted writing a memoir over the years because “unfinished business” with his band’s albums and tours always had him looking forward.

“But you need a lot more determination to proceed in the world of music without the comfort of your bandmates,” he added. “And I can only hope that finishing this book will release me to return to what I do and love best.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 2, 2023.