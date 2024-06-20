Sam Surridge scores his second goal of the game in the 90th minute as Nashville beats Toronto 2-1

TORONTO (AP) — Sam Surridge scored his second goal of the game in the 90th minute as Nashville beat Toronto 2-1 on Wednesday night for its first come-from-behind victory of the season.

Nashville (5-5-8) has lost just one of its last six games since a 2-0 win over Toronto on May 15.

Toronto (7-9-3) is winless in its last five league outings and has won just one of its last eight.

Tyler Boyd set up the game-winning goal by cutting through the defense and sending a cross for Surridge to knock home with a backheel finish for his seventh goal of the season.

Surridge tied it at 1-all in the 65th by curling a shot inside the far post.

Alonso Coello scored his first career MLS goal to give Toronto the lead in the 34th. Federico Bernardeschi, returning from suspension, kept the ball in play along the endline and sent a pass to a wide open Coello at the top of the box for a one-touch finish.

Bernardeschi had a chance to score in the 31st but he slipped on a penalty kick, sending the ball over the crossbar. It was Bernardeschi’s third penalty miss of the season.

