San Diego Legion scores 43 points in second half to thump Toronto Arrows 50-17

TORONTO — The league-leading San Diego Legion scored 43 unanswered points in the second half to thump the Toronto Arrows 50-17 Sunday, extending their record win streak to 12 in Major League Rugby play.

The Arrows (1-12-2, 15 points) saw their winless run grow to 12 games (0-10-2)

It was a contest between teams at different ends of the standings, although Toronto made it hard to tell which team was which in the first half. The Legion stepped on the gas in the second half, however.

Trailing 17-7 at the break, San Diego (14-1-0, 69 points) reeled off seven second-half tries — two by Tomas Aoake and singles from Nate Augspurger, Tupou Ma’afu Afungia, Richard Judd, Tiaan Loots and Luke Burton.

Shilo Klein also scored a try for San Diego. Will Hooley kicked two conversions with Burton booting three.

Lucas Rumball and Will Grant scored tries for Toronto. Shane O’Leary added a conversion and a penalty.

San Diego came into the game with the league’s best record and had also already booked a playoff berth. Its only blemish this season was a 31-26 defeat on March 5 at the Houston SaberCats.

Toronto, whose lone win was a 27-26 decision on March 11 at the expansion Chicago Hounds, wraps up an injury-plagued season June 17 against visiting NOLA Gold.

Toronto fielded an all-Canadian starting 15 for the first time in franchise history. The MLR’s lone Canadian entry had used 14 Canadian starters on four occasions during its inaugural 2019 season.

The all-Canadian 15 lasted less than two minutes, however, as prop Tyler Rowland had to be helped off the field in the second minute, favouring his left leg. He was replaced by New Zealand-born Isaac Salmon.

Hooker Tyler Wong followed him off in the 31st minute.

The Arrows matchday 23 featured 18 Canadians including 10 internationals. The replacements included New Zealand-born vice-captain Sam Malcolm, who had been sidelined since April 8 when he was hurt in a collision contesting a high ball against the New York Ironworkers.

Toronto was missing the injured Ramon Ayarza, Nic Benn, Ciaran Breen, Cole Davis, Mitch Eadie, Lolani Faleiva, Nik Hildebrand, Avery Oitomen, Gene Syminton, Corey Thomas, Micaiah Torrance-Read and Adrian Wadden.

Canadian internationals Michael Smith and Djustice Sears-Duru started on the San Diego bench.

San Diego dominated the early going but did not breach the Arrows defence until the 17th minute when Klein went over at the back of a driving maul off a lineout triggered by a Toronto penalty.

The Legion dominated possession and territory early but were stymied by a string of errors. And Toronto tied it up with a converted try by Rumball after a penalty against San Diego gave the Arrows good field position.

An O’Leary penalty gave Toronto a 10-7 lead with two minutes remaining in the first half. And a Grant try upped the lead to 17-7 in first-half added time after a line break by Mitch Richardson.

Toronto’s Salmon was sent to the sin-bin in the 68th minute.

—

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 11, 2023.