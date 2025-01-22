Santander says Blue Jays jersey `looks great on me already’

TORONTO (AP) — General manager Ross Atkins said a Toronto Blue Jays jersey with Anthony Santander’s name on it was “floating around our office” throughout the offseason.

The outfielder put it on Tuesday when he was introduced by the Blue Jays during a Zoom news conference, a day after finalizing a $92.5 million, five-year contract.

“Looks great on me already,” Santander said with a smile.

Santander’s deal includes an opt-out provision and a 2030 team option with escalators that could increase the total value to $110 million.

“The process was really good,” Santander said. “This move, since day one, we’ve had really good communication, back and (forth). I know it took a little bit longer but we got what we wanted. We’re here. The process was really easy.”

The 30-year-old was a first-time All-Star last year in his eighth and final season with Baltimore, hitting .235 while setting career highs with 44 homers, 102 RBIs and 91 runs in 155 games.

Santander joins a batting order projected to include George Springer, Bo Bichette and Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

“I’m happy for this opportunity,” Santander said. “I can’t wait to be with my brothers. It starts on day one of spring training. Work hard, get better every single day and go after the championship.

“That’s what we’re looking for. That’s what I’m here for.”

After playoff appearances as a wild card in 2020, ’22 and ’23, the Blue Jays were last in the AL East last year at 74-88.

“Anthony is about as good of a fit as we can find,” Atkins said. “So doing it from both sides of the plate, putting the ball in the seats (regularly), his ability to do damage on a nightly basis is exactly what we were looking for and a great addition to this lineup.”

A switch-hitter with power from both sides, Santander has averaged 35 homers, 95 RBIs and 153 games over the last three seasons.

He’s the first high-profile free agent to sign with the Blue Jays this winter.

Atkins didn’t want to address the Blue Jays’ failed attempt to sign pitcher Roki Sasaki, who agreed with the Los Angeles Dodgers, or the possibility of a long-term agreement with Guerrero, who can become a free agent after the 2025 World Series.

Santander figures to be used as a designated hitter by manager John Schneider and hit cleanup much of the time.

“Left field, right field, first base, DH — I’m really flexible with that,” Santander said. “All that I want is to get ready to win games.”

