Sapong, Johnson lead Toronto to 1-0 victory over NYCFC

April 30, 2023 at 2 h 17 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Associated Press
Comment count:

TORONTO (AP) — C.J. Sapong scored one minute into the second half and Sean Johnson made it stand up as Toronto FC blanked New York City FC 1-0 on Saturday night.

Richie Laryea had an assist on Sapong’s first goal of the season.

Toronto (2-2-6) improves to 2-0-3 in its last five home matches. Toronto has lost just twice in its last 12 home contests, scoring multiple goals in 10 of them.

NYCFC (4-3-3) falls to 2-7-2 in its last 11 matches on the road, including the playoffs.

Toronto outshot NYCFC 11-5 with a 6-1 advantage in shots on target.

Johnson had one save in earning the clean sheet for Toronto. Luis Barraza had five saves for NYCFC.

The two teams have identical 6-6-7 records in the all-time series, but Toronto is 3-0-0 against NYCFC in playoff matches by a combined 9-1 score.

NYCFC travels to play Charlotte on Saturday. Toronto will remain home to host the New England Revolution on Saturday.

____

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sport

Share this article

Suggested articles

Ontario News

CJ Sapong scores in debut as Toronto FC defeats New York City 1-0

TORONTO — On an evening that started with no small amount of chaos, newly acquired Toronto FC forward…

Veteran forward CJ Sapong happy for new adventure north of the border with Toronto FC
Ontario News

Veteran forward CJ Sapong happy for new adventure north of the border with Toronto FC

TORONTO — Now on his fifth MLS team, newly acquired Toronto FC forward CJ Sapong says uprooting your…

Toronto FC goalkeeper Sean Johnson renews acquaintances with New York City FC
Ontario News

Toronto FC goalkeeper Sean Johnson renews acquaintances with New York City FC

Toronto FC's Sean Johnson welcomes the New York City FC team he used to captain to BMO Field on Saturday. The…