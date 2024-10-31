Sarah McLachlan postpones Canadian tour as she recovers from laryngitis

TORONTO — Sarah McLachlan is postponing her Canadian tour as she recovers from acute laryngitis.

The singer-songwriter wrote on social media that her voice is “not recovering” and she needs to take time to heal.

She had been set to begin the Canadian leg of the Fumbling Towards Ecstasy 30th Anniversary Tour, which celebrates her third studio album.

Thirteen shows had been scheduled, starting Thursday in Rama, Ont., and wrapping up Nov. 20 in Victoria.

McLachlan says previously purchased tickets will be honoured on the new tour dates, and anyone looking for a refund should reach out to the point of purchase.

McLachlan announced Saturday that she had laryngitis as she cancelled shows in New Hampshire, Connecticut and Massachusetts.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 31, 2024.