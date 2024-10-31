Sarah McLachlan postpones Canadian tour as she recovers from laryngitis

October 31, 2024 at 13 h 37 min
Reading time: 30 s
Nicole Thompson, The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Sarah McLachlan postpones Canadian tour as she recovers from laryngitis

TORONTO — Sarah McLachlan is postponing her Canadian tour as she recovers from acute laryngitis.

The singer-songwriter wrote on social media that her voice is “not recovering” and she needs to take time to heal.

She had been set to begin the Canadian leg of the Fumbling Towards Ecstasy 30th Anniversary Tour, which celebrates her third studio album.

Thirteen shows had been scheduled, starting Thursday in Rama, Ont., and wrapping up Nov. 20 in Victoria.

McLachlan says previously purchased tickets will be honoured on the new tour dates, and anyone looking for a refund should reach out to the point of purchase.

McLachlan announced Saturday that she had laryngitis as she cancelled shows in New Hampshire, Connecticut and Massachusetts.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 31, 2024.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Eight injured, driver arrested after pick-up truck crashes into Toronto bus: police
Ontario News

Eight injured, driver arrested after pick-up truck crashes into Toronto bus: police

Police say eight people were injured and a driver has been arrested after a collision involving a pick-up…