Sarah Polley’s “Women Talking” wins People’s Choice at Windsor film fest

WINDSOR, Ont. — Sarah Polley’s “Women Talking” took home one of the top honours at the Windsor International Film Festival.

The drama about strength and resilience was named the People’s Choice Award winner as the festival closed on Sunday.

Adapted from Manitoba-born author Miriam Toews’ 2018 novel of the same name, “Women Talking” centres on a group of Mennonite women responding to a pattern of sexual assaults by the men in their remote religious colony.

In September, the film was runner-up for the People’s Choice Award at the Toronto International Film Festival, which went to Steven Spielberg’s “The Fabelmans.”

Previous winners of the WIFF People’s Choice Award include Matt Gallagher’s “Prey” and Aisling Walsh’s “Maude.” This year, the award was sponsored by LiUNA, the Labourers’ International Union of North America.

“Women Talking” is slated to hit theatres next month.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 7, 2022.