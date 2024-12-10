Saskatchewan orders third-party review into reports of doctor misconduct, racism

December 9, 2024 at 23 h 34 min
Reading time: 30 s
Jeremy Simes, The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Saskatchewan orders third-party review into reports of doctor misconduct, racism

REGINA — The Saskatchewan government has ordered a third-party review into allegations of unprofessionalism and racism among doctors at Regina’s hospitals.

Health Minister Jeremy Cockrill says the province has hired two consultants from Ontario and Nova Scotia to look at reports of misconduct over the last two years.

Cockrill says the review is also to examine allegations of racism, but he declined to share details.

Last year, 10 foreign-trained doctors in Regina alleged racism from hospital leadership.

The doctors also filed a complaint with the Saskatchewan Human Rights Commission.

Cockrill says the review is to include interviews with management and staff and will provide recommendations.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 9, 2024.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Trudeau says dealing with Trump will be ‘a little more challenging’ than last time
Ontario News

Trudeau says dealing with Trump will be ‘a little more challenging’ than last time

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said dealing with incoming president Donald Trump and his thundering…