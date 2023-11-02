Sault Ste. Marie shooter was convicted of breaking police car window, drunk driving

November 2, 2023 at 18 h 47 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Sault Ste. Marie shooter was convicted of breaking police car window, drunk driving

Court records show that the man who killed four people – including three of his own children – before turning a gun on himself in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., last week was convicted two decades ago of smashing a police car window and impaired driving. 

Family have identified the gunman behind the shooting rampage in the northern Ontario city as Bobbie Hallaert, who was also charged with assaulting a police officer in Sault Ste. Marie in 2019.    

Court documents obtained by The Canadian Press show that Hallaert was convicted in 2003 of causing a disturbance at sports bar and breaking the rear window of a police vehicle in Midland, Ont., in August 2002. 

Further records show that Hallaert pleaded guilty in October 2004 to impaired driving and failing to stop for a police officer in March of that year in the central Ontario township of Tay. 

Police in Sault Ste. Marie, who have not named Hallaert, have called the shooting a case of intimate partner violence. 

Police have said the 44-year-old shooter first broke into a home on the night of Oct. 23 and killed a 41-year-old woman before heading to a second home and killing three children – aged six, seven and 12 – and shooting another woman, aged 45, who survived.      

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 2, 2023.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Hundreds attend vigil for victims of shooting rampage in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont.
Ontario News

Hundreds attend vigil for victims of shooting rampage in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont.

SAULT STE. MARIE, Ont. — Hundreds of flickering candles lit up the evening as residents of Sault Ste.…

Sault Ste. Marie shooter was previously charged with assaulting cop, court docs show
Ontario News

Sault Ste. Marie shooter was previously charged with assaulting cop, court docs show

The man who killed four people – including three of his own children – before turning a gun on himself…

Shooter in Sault Ste. Marie involved in intimate partner investigations in past
Ontario News

Shooter in Sault Ste. Marie involved in intimate partner investigations in past

SAULT STE. MARIE, Ont. — A day before a man killed four people –  including three children – in…