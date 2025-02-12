Sceptres forward Spooner activated from long-term injured reserve, will make debut against Frost

February 11, 2025 at 19 h 59 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Associated Press
Comment count:

TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto Sceptres are getting a big boost with the return of star forward Natalie Spooner.

The Professional Women’s Hockey League team announced that Spooner has been activated from long-term injured reserve and will make her season debut in Tuesday’s home game against the defending champion Minnesota Frost.

Spooner was the MVP of last year’s inaugural PWHL season, with a league-leading 20 goals and 27 points. But the 34-year-old from Toronto sustained a knee injury during the third period of Game 3 in Toronto’s semifinal playoff series against Minnesota and hadn’t played since.

“I’m excited to be back with my teammates and looking forward to competing next to them again. It was obviously a long road to get to this point and doesn’t happen without a lot of amazing people in my corner,” Spooner said in a news release.

Toronto began Tuesday in fourth place with 19 points, one fewer than third-place New York.

The Sceptres released defender Lauren Bernard from her standard player agreement and signed her to a reserve contract, while also releasing reserve Sam Cogan to make room for Spooner’s return.

___

AP Women’s Hockey: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-hockey

Share this article

Suggested articles

Toronto Sceptres forward Spooner activated off LTIR, will make debut against Frost
Ontario News

Toronto Sceptres forward Spooner activated off LTIR, will make debut against Frost

TORONTO — The Toronto Sceptres are getting a big boost with the return of star forward Natalie Spooner. The…

PWHL MVP Spooner set to miss start of season for Toronto Sceptres with knee injury
Ontario News

PWHL MVP Spooner set to miss start of season for Toronto Sceptres with knee injury

TORONTO — The Toronto Sceptres will have a big piece of their lineup missing to start the upcoming…

Turnbull, Gosling break through for Toronto Sceptres before international break
Ontario News

Turnbull, Gosling break through for Toronto Sceptres before international break

TORONTO — Toronto Sceptres captain Blayre Turnbull and her rookie teammate Julia Gosling picked a good…