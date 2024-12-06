Schaefer scores overtime winner to give Otters a 4-3 win over Battalion

NORTH BAY, Ont. — Matthew Schaefer scored the overtime winner to give the Erie Otters a 4-3 victory over the North Bay Battalion in Ontario Hockey League action Thursday night.

Tyler Challenger, Malcolm Spence and Sam Alfano had the other goals for Erie.

Battalion goaltender Mike McIvor kicked out 40 of 44 shots.

COLTS 5 FIREBIRDS 2

BARRIE – Dalyn Wakely scored twice as the Barrie Colts downed the Flint Firebirds.

Beau Jelsma, Bode Stewart and Tristan Bertucci also scored for Barrie.

Christopher Thibodeau and Urban Podrekar tallied for Flint.

PETES 3 STING 2

PETERBOROUGH – Caden Taylor’s overtime winner lifted the Petes over the Sting.

Blake Gowan and Aiden Young scored in regulation for Peterborough.

Tyson Doucette scored twice for Sarnia.

