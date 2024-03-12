Scholastic invests US$186M in children’s show maker 9 Story Media

March 12, 2024 at 14 h 03 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Scholastic invests US$186M in children’s show maker 9 Story Media

TORONTO — Publishing giant Scholastic says it has signed a US$186 million agreement to invest in the company behind television programs “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood,” “Doc McStuffins” and “Octonauts.”

Under the deal, New York-based Scholastic will acquire 9 Story Media Group’s economic interest and minority voting rights.

Scholastic says its investment in the Toronto-based media company gives it access to more production, sales and licensing capabilities.

It adds that the deal significantly expands the opportunities Scholastic has to leverage its brands across print, screens and merchandising.

The companies say the investment has been approved by both of their boards of directors and the shareholders of 9 Story but needs to satisfy the Minister of Canadian Heritage and meet other customary conditions before it can close.

They expect the deal to close in Scholastic’s fiscal 2025 first quarter, which begins on June 1.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 12, 2024.

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

‘Ultracompetitive’ Edmundson easing in with Leafs; Marner ‘unlikely’ to play Thursday
Ontario News

‘Ultracompetitive’ Edmundson easing in with Leafs; Marner ‘unlikely’ to play Thursday

TORONTO — Sheldon Keefe picked apart the tape after every game. One thing became abundantly clear to…

Woman gives birth mid-flight on Toronto-bound plane diverted to Bermuda: Air Canada
Ontario News

Woman gives birth mid-flight on Toronto-bound plane diverted to Bermuda: Air Canada

TORONTO — Air Canada says a mother and her newborn child are believed to be in good health after the…