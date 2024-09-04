Schwarber’s three-homer, six-RBI performance carries Phillies past Blue Jays 10-9

TORONTO — Kyle Schwarber and the Blue Jays’ bullpen combined to squander Toronto’s early five-run lead.

Schwarber had three home runs, including a three-run shot in the ninth inning, as the Philadelphia Phillies rallied past the Blue Jays 10-9 on Tuesday. Schwarber went 5 for 6 at the plate with six RBIs in the comeback victory.

“When he’s hot, he might be the best hot hitter in all of baseball,” said Toronto starting pitcher Chris Bassitt. “He’d hit a ball at his eyes or hit a ball at his ankles.”

Schwarber also had an RBI single as Philadelphia (82-56) won its third-straight game. Edmundo Sosa drew a bases-loaded walk and pinch-hitter Kody Clemens hit into a fielder’s choice to score another run in that three-run rally in the seventh.

“That’s what we pride ourselves on, is just making sure that we’re never out of a game,” said Schwarber. “We always feel like we’re going to be in it and we did a really good job of that tonight.”

Bryson Stott had an RBI double and Nick Castellanos also drove in a run with a fielder’s choice for the National League East-leading Phillies.

“I think they’re probably one of the most talented lineups in all of baseball,” said Bassitt, who struck out seven but gave up four runs — three earned — on 10 hits and two walks over 5 1/3 innings. “I think their hitting coach (Kevin Long) is one of the best hitting coaches in all of baseball.

“That combination is pretty deadly.”

Tyler Phillips gave up six runs on eight hits in just two-thirds of an inning. Tanner Banks, Joe Alvarado, Taijuan Walker, Jose Ruiz, Orion Kerkering (4-2) and Matt Strahm came out of Philadelphia’s bullpen.

Daulton Varsho and Addison Barger each had two-run homers in the first as Toronto (67-73) built an early 6-1 lead. Alejandro Kirk had an RBI single and Will Wagner drove in another run with a ground out in the inning.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. added a two-run homer in the sixth, giving the Blue Jays another four-run lead. Leo Jimenez added a solo shot in the bottom of the ninth to bring Toronto to within a run.

Brendon Little, Zach Pop of Brampton, Ont., Erik Swanson, Genesis Cabrera, Chad Green (4-5), and Ryan Burr followed Bassitt to the mound, coughing up Toronto’s lead.

Green took the loss, giving up Schwarber’s decisive third homer of the game. Green also gave up three runs in a 4-3 loss in Minnesota on Sunday.

“Chad’s been reliable for us this year. He’s been reliable his entire career,” said Blue Jays manager John Schneider. “It’s tough games back-to-back but no hesitation to put him back out there.”

Schwarber wasted no time getting to Bassitt, leading off the first inning with a solo shot. His 29th homer of the season came on the third pitch of the game.

Varsho replied in the bottom of the inning when he crushed a curveball 427 feet to dead centre. His 18th of the season also scored George Springer for a 2-1 Blue Jays’ lead.

Three batters later, Wagner grounded out to plate Guerrero and advance Spencer Horwitz to third. Kirk then singled Horwitz in.

Barger hit his seventh homer of the season in the next at bat to make it 6-1. Toronto worked through its entire batting order in the inning and chased Phillips from the game after only two outs.

Philadelphia cut the Blue Jays’ lead in half in the third inning. Castellanos hit into a fielder’s choice to score Schwarber. Stott then doubled to cash in Trea Turner.

Schwarber struck again in the fourth, taking Bassitt yard a second time. His 30th homer of the season came on a 78.4 m.p.h. slider, the first pitch he saw in the at bat.

“I made some bad pitches,” said Bassitt.

Guerrero re-established Toronto’s four-run lead in the sixth, lining his 28th homer of the season to deep left. He took that pitch over the Blue Jays bullpen to score Springer and bring the 23,796 fans at Rogers Centre to their feet for an 8-4 lead.

Toronto’s bullpen squandered that four-run lead in the seventh.

Sosa drew a bases-loaded walk to push Castellanos across the plate. Then Clemens hit into a fielder’s choice to score Stott.

Schwarber singled to right for his third RBI of the game to drive in Sosa and cut the Blue Jays’ lead to 8-7.

Green came on to close out the game in the ninth, but immediately gave up a single to Sosa and a double to Clemens, bringing Schwarber to the plate once again.

The slugger worked Green to nine pitches, connecting on a 96.7 m.p.h. four-seam fastball. He smashed it 426 feet to score Sosa and Clemens for a 10-8 lead.

“I think he’s definitely deserved some grace and leniency to have two bad outings, because he’s been unbelievable for us,” said Bassitt of Green. “He’s been unbelievable for us in the clubhouse. I know he’s been unbelievable for the other guys in the bullpen.”

Jimenez breathed life back into the deflated Rogers Centre crowd with a homer in the bottom of the inning off Strahm.

ON DECK — Bowden Francis (8-3) will get the start for Toronto in Wednesday’s matinee.

Cristopher Sanchez (9-9) will take the mound for Philadelphia in the finale of the two-game series.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 3, 2024.