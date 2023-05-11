Schwartz officially steps down as Onex CEO as share plan approved

May 11, 2023 at 18 h 02 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Schwartz officially steps down as Onex CEO as share plan approved

TORONTO — Shareholders of Onex Corp. have approved a change to its multiple-voting shares that will allow Gerry Schwartz to retain voting control of the company for another three years even as he officially steps down as chief executive.

Onex president Bobby Le Blanc was named to the top job at the private equity investment firm, while Schwartz will remain as chairman.

The special voting rights were set to expire when Schwartz stepped down as CEO, but shareholders were asked to allow a change to provide for a three-year sunset provision on the multiple-voting shares.

The plan was approved by 98 per cent of the votes cast by Onex’s subordinate voting shares at the company’s annual meeting.

The three-year period is down from an initial plan for five years that was changed by the company after consultations with shareholders.

Onex is expected to report its first-quarter results on Friday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 11, 2023.

Companies in this story: (TSX:ONEX)

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Toronto FC captain Michael Bradley to undergo hamstring procedure in England
Ontario News

Toronto FC captain Michael Bradley to undergo hamstring procedure in England

Toronto FC's injured list continues to grow in size and severity. "The longest I've ever had, by far,"…

Ticats name veteran CFL coaches Reinebold, Milanovich to coaching staff
Ontario News

Ticats name veteran CFL coaches Reinebold, Milanovich to coaching staff

HAMILTON — Jeff Reinebold is back with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. The veteran CFL coach was named Hamilton's…