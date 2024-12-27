Scotiabank closes US$2.8B acquisition of KeyCorp stake

December 27, 2024 at 16 h 32 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Scotiabank closes US$2.8B acquisition of KeyCorp stake

TORONTO — Scotiabank says it has closed its two-part deal to buy a 14.9 per cent stake in U.S. bank KeyCorp for about US$2.8 billion.

It says it closed the second part of the deal, buying a 10 per cent share, following approval from the board of governors of the U.S. Federal Reserve System.

Scotiabank says the deal is a cost-effective, low-risk way to invest in the U.S. market.

Chief executive Scott Thomson says the deal follows its commitment to shift capital from developing markets to developed markets in North America.

The deal raised speculation from some analysts that Scotiabank would want to seek a majority stake in the bank but Thomson has said that’s not the case.

Canadian banks have looked to the U.S. for expansion potential, but have faced numerous hurdles in seeing their plans through.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 27, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:BNS)

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

S&P/TSX composite, U.S. markets trade lower Friday morning after holiday break
Ontario News

S&P/TSX composite, U.S. markets trade lower Friday morning after holiday break

TORONTO — Losses in the tech sector led Canada's main stock index lower in late-morning trading on…