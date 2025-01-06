Scotiabank selling operations in Colombia, Costa Rica and Panama to Davivienda

TORONTO — Scotiabank says it has signed a deal to sell its banking operations in Colombia, Costa Rica and Panama to Davivienda in exchange for a 20 per cent stake in the Colombian financial institution.

The Canadian bank says the deal supports its operational efficiency efforts in its non-core markets.

It says the transaction also gives it the opportunity to participate in a business with a proven management team that will be well-positioned.

Davivienda has more than 50 years of experience with operations in Colombia, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Honduras, Panama and Miami.

Scotiabank says it will take an after-tax impairment loss of approximately $1.4 billion in the first quarter of 2025 in connection with the deal.

It also estimates that it will take about $300 million in additional losses on closing, primarily relating to foreign currency translation losses.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 6, 2025.

Companies in this story: (TSX:BNS)