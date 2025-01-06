Scotiabank selling operations in Colombia, Costa Rica and Panama to Davivienda

January 6, 2025 at 16 h 18 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Scotiabank selling operations in Colombia, Costa Rica and Panama to Davivienda

TORONTO — Scotiabank says it has signed a deal to sell its banking operations in Colombia, Costa Rica and Panama to Davivienda in exchange for a 20 per cent stake in the Colombian financial institution.

The Canadian bank says the deal supports its operational efficiency efforts in its non-core markets.

It says the transaction also gives it the opportunity to participate in a business with a proven management team that will be well-positioned.

Davivienda has more than 50 years of experience with operations in Colombia, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Honduras, Panama and Miami.

Scotiabank says it will take an after-tax impairment loss of approximately $1.4 billion in the first quarter of 2025 in connection with the deal.

It also estimates that it will take about $300 million in additional losses on closing, primarily relating to foreign currency translation losses.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 6, 2025.

Companies in this story: (TSX:BNS)

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

In his words: Justin Trudeau on his resignation as Liberal leader
Ontario News

In his words: Justin Trudeau on his resignation as Liberal leader

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Monday that he plans to step down as Liberal leader…