Scottie Barnes to return to Raptors lineup on Friday in pre-season game in Washington

TORONTO — Finally, Scottie Barnes will get to play some competitive basketball again.

Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic confirmed on Wednesday that Barnes will return to Toronto’s lineup for its next pre-season game. It will be the all-star forward’s first basketball game in more than seven months.

“I’ve been missing it each and every single day. Just ready to get back into that game action,” said Barnes after practice at the OVO Athletic Centre. “Practising is a little different than when you go out there into the game.

“You bring that energy to practice each and every single day, but going out there for a game, it’s not like getting into game shape and having that intensity, having that feeling. I just can’t wait to get that feeling back again.”

Barnes put up career highs last season, averaging 19.9 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game. The 2022 NBA rookie of the year was named to his first all-star team in February before breaking his hand while blocking a shot in a 120-105 loss to the Golden State Warriors on March 1.

He needed season-ending surgery to repair the damage, limiting him to just 60 games in the 2023-24 campaign.

“I’m just happy to be playing again,” said Barnes, who practised with his Raptors teammates at mini-camps over the summer. “It’s been a really long time since I got hurt, so be able to go play in the actual game it’s just gonna be just super fun, I’m super excited for me.”

Barnes missed Toronto’s 125-89 pre-season win over the Washington Wizards at Montreal’s Bell Centre on Sunday for personal reasons, pushing his return to the court back by another week.

Rajakovic said that he expects Barnes will be available to play against the Wizards in Washington, D.C., on Friday. The Raptors second-year coach said he expects Barnes to embrace his role as the team’s leader on and off the court.

“I believe that Scottie is a player that’s a very unselfish player, team-oriented player, and I want him to continue being that,” said Rajakovic. “That he’s making the right decisions more times than not.

“(It’s) going to be one of his goals to be improving his defence to elite levels, to be recognized as Defensive Player of the Year.”

Barnes officially signed a US$225 million, five-year contract extension on July 8 to stay with the Raptors. That deal could be worth up to $270 million if he meets the requirements for a supermax deal.

That contract codified what became apparent last season as Toronto’s front office began a rebuild in earnest: Barnes is the cornerstone of the franchise’s future. Rajakovic said that Barnes made the most of his time away from competitive basketball to get into the best shape of his life.

“His body looks amazing,” said Rajakovic. “He’s very explosive. He worked a lot this summer and I believe that he improved quite a bit this summer.”

Although Barnes attended the Raptors’ off-season mini-camps in Miami and Spain, he said there’s nothing like playing against an actual opponent to create a team identity.

“We’ve been building our chemistry all summer, practising, just getting to know each other, learning from each other, just trying to grow each and every single day,” he said. “It takes another step when we get out there on the floor each and every game we play, it’s another step.”

Barnes will not have the opportunity to work with swingman RJ Barrett of Mississauga, Ont., who the team announced on Tuesday will be out for the rest of the pre-season with a sprained right shoulder. Point guard Immanuel Quickley does not have a timetable for his return from a sprained thumb.

“Hopefully, you know, RJ gets better really soon,” said Barnes, adding that young guards Jamal Shead and Davion Mitchell have an opportunity to make a good impression before the season begins on Oct. 23 against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

“Everything’s gonna be straight. Just keep bringing hard work every single day of practice, and it’s going to pay off in the game.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 9, 2024.