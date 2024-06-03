Search underway for occupant of vehicle that plunged into Montreal river

MONTREAL — Police and first responders combed the banks and water of Montreal’s Rivière des Prairies on Sunday searching for the occupant of a vehicle that plunged into the river in the early morning hours.

Montreal police said nobody had been found in either the vehicle or the surrounding waters as of Sunday evening.

Police said they received a 911 call at about 4:50 a.m. about a vehicle that drove off the end of St-Hubert street across a narrow park and into the river in the city’s Ahuntsic neighbourhood.

The vehicle was completely submerged but was towed out and sent for analysis on Sunday afternoon.

Police said witnesses reported seeing a man in the river near the vehicle, but police divers were unable to locate him.

Montreal police spokesman Jean-Pierre Brabant said that there was no suggestion that anyone else was missing but the investigation continues.

Brabant said that in addition to the divers, police searched the banks and the river on both the Montreal and Laval sides, with help from the fire department and coast guard.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 2, 2024.