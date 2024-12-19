Second baseman Gimenez excited to join Blue Jays, thinks team can be very successful

TORONTO — There’s no doubt about the defensive ability that new Toronto Blue Jays second baseman Andres Gimenez brings to the diamond.

The big question mark is whether the 26-year-old Venezuelan can reverse two years of slipping numbers at the plate.

“That’s what I’m working on in the off-season right now, trying to (put) everything together mechanics-wise and (with) my approach,” Gimenez said via interpreter Hector Lebron. “I think I will be very successful if I can find that.”

Gimenez participated in a 25-minute media availability late Wednesday afternoon after being traded to Toronto last week in a deal with the Cleveland Guardians.

The Blue Jays also acquired reliever Nick Sandlin in exchange for infielder Spencer Horwitz and minor-league outfielder Nick Mitchell.

The trade made Toronto’s strong team defence even better. But it didn’t appear to improve an offence that struggled for most of a 74-88 season that resulted in a last-place finish in the American League East.

Gimenez made his big-league debut in 2020 with the New York Mets but broke through two years later with the Guardians when he hit .297 with 17 homers and 69 RBIs.

Gimenez also had an OPS of .837 in ’22, earned an all-star nod and finished sixth in American League MVP voting.

His first of three straight Gold Glove Awards came that year but his offensive statistics started to slip in the season that followed.

Gimenez’s average has since hovered around the .250 mark while his OPS, power numbers, on-base and slugging percentages have steadily declined.

He had a strong start offensively last year but couldn’t maintain that production. Gimenez said it was difficult to make midseason changes at the plate, particularly when the team was playing well.

“I’m looking forward to starting off with a great offensive (performance) and try to keep it through the year,” he said.

One of new hitting coach David Popkins’ tasks next year will be to try to unlock whatever might be stifling Gimenez’s offensive skillset.

His left-handed bat will be welcomed in a right-heavy order. Gimenez has also stolen 30 bases in each of the last two seasons.

The deal also gave the Blue Jays some insurance in case shortstop Bo Bichette is traded or departs as a free agent after the 2025 campaign.

Gimenez, who’s signed through 2029, came up as a shortstop in the minor leagues before transitioning to second base.

“I just try to be very consistent on everything,” he said. “The entire game: hitting, running, stealing bases, defence. I’m trying (to) bring my game (up) to help my team win.”

Sandlin was also an important pickup for the Blue Jays as they look to add depth to their bullpen. Closer Jordan Romano was non-tendered but Yimi Garcia will return after recently signing a two-year contract.

Horwitz, meanwhile, posted solid offensive numbers in limited play last season. The Guardians quickly flipped him to the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Toronto will begin pre-season play on Feb. 22 against the New York Yankees. The Blue Jays will kick off their regular season at home on March 27 against the Baltimore Orioles.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 18, 2024.