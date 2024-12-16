Second man charged in boat crash that killed three people near Kingston, Ont., in May

Ontario Provincial Police say they have charged a second man in connection with a fatal boat collision near Kingston, Ont., that killed three people on the Victoria Day long weekend.

Three young adults died and five other people were taken to hospital after a speedboat ended up on top of a fishing boat on Bobs Lake on May 18.

Police say a 27-year-old man from South Frontenac Township was charged with failing to exhibit a stern light on power-driven vessel underway, failing to exhibit sidelights on power-driven vessel underway and operating non-human-powered pleasure craft without a personal flotation device or life-jacket of appropriate size for each person on board.

They say the accused is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 13, 2025.

In October, police arrested and charged a 44-year-old man from South Frontenac Township with three counts of dangerous operation of a conveyance causing death.

The man charged in October also faces three counts of dangerous operation of a conveyance causing bodily harm, three counts of impaired operation causing death and three counts of impaired operation causing bodily harm.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 16, 2024.