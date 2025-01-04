Second suspect arrested, third wanted in connection to homicide investigation

TORONTO — Police in southern Ontario say they have arrested a second suspect in connection with the homicide of a man who was found dead in Port Colborne in August.

Niagara Regional Police Service say 47-year-old Jacob Cudney was arrested today and charged with first-degree murder in the death of Daniel Sanvido.

Officers responded on Aug. 24 to a call in the area of Forkes Road and Highway 140 in Port Colborne about a male deceased in a grassy area.

Cudney’s arrest comes two days after the arrest of a 36-year-old suspect in connection with the same case.

That suspect is also facing a first-degree murder charge in relation to Sanvido’s death.

Police have released a photo of another 47-year-old suspect and are warning the public that Richard Stevens is considered armed and dangerous.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 4, 2025.