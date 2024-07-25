Sections of DVP, Lakeshore briefly flooded again after Toronto rainfall

July 24, 2024 — Changed at 17 h 42 min on July 24, 2024
Reading time: 30 s
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Sections of DVP, Lakeshore briefly flooded again after Toronto rainfall

TORONTO — Sections of Toronto roadways, inundated by a major storm last week, briefly flooded again on Wednesday after heavy rain drenched the city and much of southern Ontario.

Lanes on both the Don Valley Parkway and Lakeshore Boulevard were flooded Wednesday afternoon but were passable again shortly after, once water levels subsided.

Meanwhile, Toronto’s transit agency said service had resumed at Osgoode Station in the city’s downtown after subway trains had bypassed the station earlier due to flooding.

A severe thunderstorm watch for Toronto that warned of possible strong winds and torrential downpours of up to 50 millimetres an hour ended early Wednesday evening.

It came after Toronto was hit with nearly 100 millimeters of rain and widespread flooding on Tuesday last week.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 24, 2024.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

‘One year faster’: Province providing up to $73M to accelerate Gardiner repairs
Ontario News

‘One year faster’: Province providing up to $73M to accelerate Gardiner repairs

TORONTO — Ontario will provide up to $73 million to help speed up repairs on a busy Toronto highway,…