Sections of DVP, Lakeshore briefly flooded again after Toronto rainfall

TORONTO — Sections of Toronto roadways, inundated by a major storm last week, briefly flooded again on Wednesday after heavy rain drenched the city and much of southern Ontario.

Lanes on both the Don Valley Parkway and Lakeshore Boulevard were flooded Wednesday afternoon but were passable again shortly after, once water levels subsided.

Meanwhile, Toronto’s transit agency said service had resumed at Osgoode Station in the city’s downtown after subway trains had bypassed the station earlier due to flooding.

A severe thunderstorm watch for Toronto that warned of possible strong winds and torrential downpours of up to 50 millimetres an hour ended early Wednesday evening.

It came after Toronto was hit with nearly 100 millimeters of rain and widespread flooding on Tuesday last week.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 24, 2024.