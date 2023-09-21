Self-driving tech company Waabi strikes partnership with Uber Freight

September 21, 2023 at 15 h 46 min
The Canadian Press
TORONTO — Self-driving tech company Waabi says it has struck a partnership with Uber Technologies Inc.’s freight division to accelerate autonomous trucking adoption.

Toronto-based Waabi says the partnership will combine its core self-driving technology with Uber Freight’s logistics platform and marketplace tech. 

It says that over the next 10 years the combination of Waabi tech and Uber trucks will gather data from billions of kilometres of driving.

The two are already running shipping routes in Texas between Dallas and Houston, with plans to expand in the state and beyond.

Waabi is led by Raquel Urtasun, who previously led Uber’s self-driving research out of Toronto. 

Along with investments from Uber, the company earlier this year also attracted a strategic investment from Volvo Group.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 21, 2023.

