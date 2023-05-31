Selwyn Crittendon named new chief executive at Ikea Canada

May 31, 2023 at 15 h 25 min
Reading time: 30 s
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Selwyn Crittendon named new chief executive at Ikea Canada

TORONTO — Furniture retailer Ikea has announced the appointment of Selwyn Crittendon as the new Ikea Canada chief executive and chief sustainability officer effective Aug. 1.

Crittendon comes to the role from Ikea US where he most recently led business development.

He takes over the job from Michael Ward who has moved into a new position with the organization in the United States.

Crittendon joined Ikea in 2002 as a customer convenience manager at a store in Woodbridge, Va.

He has held numerous roles throughout the organization in the U.S. and was most recently the chief business development manager at Ikea US.

Ikea Canada is part of Ingka Group which operates 389 Ikea stores in 32 countries, including 15 in Canada.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 31, 2023.

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Peel Region police rescue 13 from alleged human trafficking, charge 5 suspects
Ontario News

Peel Region police rescue 13 from alleged human trafficking, charge 5 suspects

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Police in Peel Region say 13 people have been rescued and five suspects have been…

Adaptation or recreation? The art of translating poetry into another language
Ontario News

Adaptation or recreation? The art of translating poetry into another language

TORONTO — Among the five works nominated for this year's Griffin Poetry Prize is a collection from…