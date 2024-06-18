Senate passes bill to ban replacement workers in federally regulated workplaces

June 18, 2024 at 14 h 03 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Senate passes bill to ban replacement workers in federally regulated workplaces

OTTAWA — Federally regulated workplaces will soon be banned from bringing in replacement workers during a legal strike, after the Senate passed a government bill Monday that is now set to become law.

The bill — known as “anti-scab” legislation — also sets a fine of up to $100,000 a day for employers who have replaced striking workers.

The legislation was a key element of the Liberals’ political pact with the New Democrats, and passed through the House of Commons with unanimous support.

Union leaders have lauded the changes as a win for workers’ protections and bargaining power.

But the Canadian Chamber of Commerce warns small businesses and families that rely on essential services provided by federally regulated sectors could suffer as a result.

The new rules will come into effect one year after the bill receives royal assent.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 18, 2024.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

StatCan updates CPI basket to increase food weighting in inflation calculation
Ontario News

StatCan updates CPI basket to increase food weighting in inflation calculation

OTTAWA — Statistics Canada is updating the basket of goods it uses to measure inflation to increase…