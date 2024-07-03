Senators acquire forward Jan Jenik from Utah in exchange for winger Egor Sokolov

OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators have acquired forward Jan Jenik from the Utah Hockey Club for forward Egor Sokolov, the NHL club announced Wednesday.

Jenik, from Nymburk, Czechia, had 36 points (16 goals, 20 assists) over 55 regular-season games with the American Hockey League’s Tucson Roadrunners in 2023-24. He also had one point in five games with the NHL’s Arizona Coyotes.

Jenik. 23, was selected by Arizona in the third round, 65th overall, at the 2018 NHL draft. He had four goals and two assists in 22 games with the Coyotes.

Sokolov, from Yekaterinburg, Russia, had 46 points (21 goals, 25 assists) in 71 games with the AHL’s Belleville Senators last season. He had a goal and an assist in five games with Ottawa.

The Senators selected the 24-year-old Sokolov in the second round, 61st overall, of the 2020 draft.

Also Wednesday, Ottawa signed defenceman Matthew Andonovski to a three-year, entry-level contract.

The 19-year-old from Markham, Ont., spent the past three seasons with the Ontario Hockey League’s Kitchener Rangers

He set major junior career highs with seven goals and 25 assists in 65 games last season while leading the OHL with a plus-58 rating.

He also led the Rangers with 124 penalty minutes.

Andonovski recorded 52 points (seven goals, 45 assists) and 240 penalty minutes over 175 career games with Kitchener.

He was selected by the Senators in the fifth round, 140th overall, at the 2023 NHL draft.

“Matthew has made significant progress since being drafted last summer,” Senators president of hockey operations and general manager Steve Staios said in a release. “He’s a big, strong, defensive defenceman who plays with a sizable edge.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 3, 2024.