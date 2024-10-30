Senators crank up offensive power, whip Blues 8-1

October 30, 2024 at 2 h 21 min
Reading time: 2 min
Adam Stanley, The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Senators crank up offensive power, whip Blues 8-1

OTTAWA — Brady Tkachuk, Tim Stützle and Adam Gaudette each scored two goals as the Ottawa Senators thumped the St. Louis Blues 8-1 on Tuesday night.

The game was delayed 30 minutes due to power outage at the Canadian Tire Centre, but the Senators (5-4-0) offence came out fully charged after that.

Josh Norris scored barely a minute into the game, while Noah Gregor added another just three minutes later before Stützle — who snapped a six-game goalless drought — added his first of the game.

Linus Ullmark made 26 saves to record his second victory of the season.

The Senators chased Blues’ (5-5-0) starting goalie Joel Hofer after he let in five goals — including back-to-back power-play efforts from Tkachuk in the second period — on 21 shots.

Jordan Binnington allowed three goals in relief, including a gift to Gaudette from Zack Bolduc — who gave the puck away just in front of the St. Louis goalie for the eighth and final Senators’ goal.

The Blues finally got on the board with a power-play goal from Dylan Holloway, his fourth of the season, at 9:04 of the third period.

It was the second time in 15 days the Senators scored eight goals, after an 8-7 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Oct. 14.

TAKEAWAYS

Senators: The team’s offence was firing on all cylinders led by a four-point night from Stützle, who has now recorded an assist in a career-high five games.

Blues: The visiting side could not get anything going offensively and has now surrendered 13 goals over their last two games after suffering a 5-2 loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday.

KEY MOMENT

Josh Norris scored his fourth goal of the season with a nifty backhand at just 1:04 in the first period after a cross-ice feed from Claude Giroux. Giroux extended his point streak to seven games to kick-start Ottawa’s offensive onslaught.

KEY STAT

Zack Ostapchuk notched his first NHL point, recording an assist on Gregor’s first-period goal. Tuesday marked Ostapchuk’s eighth career NHL game.

UP NEXT

Blues: Visit the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday.

Senators: Visit the New York Rangers on Friday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 29, 2024.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Senators looking to take learning experience from loss to Devils
Ontario News

Senators looking to take learning experience from loss to Devils

OTTAWA — Travis Green might not have liked the end result, but he’s counting on his team learning…

Ontario News

Panthers lose captain Aleksander Barkov late in 3rd period of loss to Senators

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Florida's first loss of the season might have been costly, with captain Aleksander…

Senators sign Yakemchuk to three-year, entry-level deal
Ontario News

Senators sign Yakemchuk to three-year, entry-level deal

OTTAWA — Defenceman Carter Yakemchuk, selected seventh overall in June's NHL entry draft in Las Vegas, has signed a three-year, entry…