Senators score three times in the third to down Maple Leafs 6-3

November 9, 2023 at 2 h 57 min
The Associated Press
TORONTO (AP) — Claude Giroux had two goals and an assist as the Ottawa Senators scored three times in the third period to beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 6-3 on Wednesday night and pick up just their second victory in three weeks.

Dominik Kubalik also scored twice for Ottawa (5-6-0), while Tim Stutzle had a goal and three assists. Jakob Chychrun scored and set up another for the Senators, who entered having lost two in a row and five of their last six in regulation.

Mathieu Joseph added three assists. Joonas Korpisalo made 27 saves.

William Nylander, Tyler Bertuzzi and Nicholas Robertson scored for Toronto (6-5-2). Joseph Woll stopped 21 shots.

Nylander’s franchise-record point streak to open a season now stands at 13 games.

Kubalik snapped a 3-3 tie on a power play at 11:56 of the third period when his pass in front went in off the skate of Leafs defenseman Mark Giordano.

Ottawa made it 5-3 just 45 seconds later when Stutzle finished off a pretty passing play.

Woll then turned the puck over behind his net to Stutzle, who found Giroux in front for his fifth at 15:07 as Ottawa scored three times in 3:11.

Senators defenseman Artem Zub (upper-body injury) sat for a seventh consecutive game, while Leafs counterpart Jake McCabe (groin) missed his sixth straight contest.

Ottawa was also without blueliners Thomas Chabot (broken hand) and Erik Brannstrom (concussion).

UP NEXT

Senators: Host the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday

Maple Leafs: Host the Calgary Flames on Friday

