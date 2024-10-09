Senators sign goalie Ullmark to four-year contract extension worth $33 million

October 9, 2024 at 18 h 44 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Associated Press
Comment count:

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — The Ottawa Senators signed goaltender Linus Ullmark on Wednesday to a four-year contract extension worth $33 million.

The contract with the 2023 Vezina Trophy winner, which was announced by the team the day before its season opener against the Florida Panthers, has an average annual value of $8.25 million.

“We are excited to have Linus signed to a contract extension before the start of the regular season,” Steve Staios, general manager and president of hockey operations, said in a news release. “In a short window of time, Linus has been able to see the culture we’re trying to grow with our hockey club and his family has experienced the community spirit of Ottawa-Gatineau.”

Ottawa acquired the 31-year-old Ullmark last June in a trade with the Boston Bruins for Mark Kastelic, Joonas Korpisalo and a 2024 first-round draft pick that became center Dean Letourneau.

Ullmark has a 138-73-23 record over nine NHL seasons with the Buffalo Sabres and Boston. He has a career goals-against average of 2.51 and a .919 save percentage.

Ullmark was selected by the Sabres in the sixth round (No. 163 overall) of the 2012 draft. He spent three seasons with Modo in the Swedish Hockey League before making his NHL debut in 2015-16.

___

AP NHL: https://www.apnews.com/hub/NHL

Share this article

Suggested articles

Ottawa Senators sign goalie Ullmark to four-year contract extension
Ontario News

Ottawa Senators sign goalie Ullmark to four-year contract extension

OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators have signed goaltender Linus Ullmark to a four-year contract extension. The…

Expectations higher for Ottawa Senators this season under new coach Travis Green
Ontario News

Expectations higher for Ottawa Senators this season under new coach Travis Green

OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators enter the season facing mounting pressure to meet higher expectations…

Pinto nets hat trick to lead Senators past Canadiens 4-2
Ontario News

Pinto nets hat trick to lead Senators past Canadiens 4-2

OTTAWA — Shane Pinto capped off the NHL pre-season with a hat trick, leading the Ottawa Senators to a 4-2 victory over the Montreal…