Senators sign Yakemchuk to three-year, entry-level deal

OTTAWA — Defenceman Carter Yakemchuk, selected seventh overall in June’s NHL entry draft in Las Vegas, has signed a three-year, entry level contract with the Ottawa Senators.

Steve Staios, the Senators’ president of hockey operations and general manager, confirmed the agreement on Tuesday.

The 18-year-old Yakemchuk spent the past three seasons with the Western Hockey League’s Calgary Hitmen and established major junior career highs in goals (30), assists (41), points (71) and penalty minutes (120). He also ranked second among Hitmen players in scoring.

“Carter has a bright future ahead of him,” said Staios. “He’s an offensively-gifted defenceman who’s competitive and who has an NHL-ready shot.

“With continued development, we expect him to become a key member of our defence corps for many years to come.”

A native of Fort McMurray, Alta., the six-foot-three, 201-pound Yakemchuk recently attended Canada’s National Junior Team Summer Showcase ahead of the IIHF 2025 World Junior Championship in Ottawa.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 6, 2024.