Seneca Polytechnic to temporarily close Markham campus over international student cap

October 26, 2024 at 16 h 41 min
The Canadian Press
TORONTO — Seneca Polytechnic says it is temporarily closing one of its campuses north of Toronto because of the federal government’s recent cuts to the number of international student permits.

The college says it expects the cuts to result in declining enrollment, requiring the closure of its Markham, Ont., campus.

The temporary closure will begin at the end of the fall 2024 term.

Programs that were scheduled for the campus will be shifted to the school’s Newnham and Seneca@York facilities in Toronto by the winter 2025 term.

Ottawa announced in January that it would cap international study permits in 2024, but last month dropped the number by another 10 per cent, removing 300,000 spaces for international students.

Canada plans to limit the number of international student permits to 437,000 in 2025 and 2026.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 26, 2025.

