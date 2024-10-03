Senior Mountie says RCMP will address concerns about lack of interference followup

October 3, 2024 — Changed at 11 h 40 min on October 3, 2024
Jim Bronskill, The Canadian Press
OTTAWA — A senior Mountie says the RCMP is working to address concerns of diaspora community members who say police often neglect to follow up with them about complaints of foreign interference.

RCMP Deputy Commissioner Mark Flynn told a federal inquiry today the national police force plans to have internal discussions with key units on how to improve.

Katherine Leung, a policy adviser with Hong Kong Watch, told the inquiry Wednesday that police duly take notes and extend thanks when someone reports being threatened or harmed by a person acting on behalf of a foreign regime.

Leung said that’s where the story ends with some members of the community.

She said for these people, the silence that follows can be as unnerving as the initial threat.

Leung said better communication would reassure victims that their cases are being taken seriously and help build confidence in law enforcement and encourage future reporting.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 3, 2024.

