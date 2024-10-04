Senior Mounties say RCMP addressing concerns about lack of interference followup

OTTAWA — The RCMP is working to address the concerns of diaspora community members who say police often neglect to follow up with them about complaints of foreign interference, senior Mounties told a public inquiry Thursday.

Mark Flynn, the RCMP’s deputy commissioner for federal policing, said the national force plans to have internal discussions with key units on how to better communicate with vulnerable people.

“It is something that we care very much about, and we are working to improve what we’re doing there,” Flynn said.

The commission of inquiry’s latest hearings are looking at the capacity of federal agencies to detect, deter and counter foreign interference.

Katherine Leung, a policy adviser with Hong Kong Watch, said at the inquiry Wednesday that police duly take notes and extend thanks when someone reports being threatened or harmed by a person acting on behalf of a foreign regime.

However, Leung said that’s where the story ends with some members of the community.

Better communication would reassure victims that their cases are being taken seriously and help build confidence in law enforcement and encourage future reporting, she said.

Flynn said there would be followup discussions with force members “to ensure that we continuously improve that performance and address those concerns.”

He said the RCMP has produced materials in various languages to communicate more effectively with communities.

Flynn noted the Mounties are still seeing threats and intimidation of family members of victims of Flight PS752, a jetliner shot down by Iranian officials shortly after takeoff from Tehran in 2020.

He said in addition to investigating the threats, the RCMP is engaging with the families to keep them informed, hear their concerns and identify any needs they may have.

RCMP Commissioner Mike Duheme told the inquiry that building relationships with communities is also a means of ensuring people feel they can “come forward and talk to us.”

Brigitte Gauvin, an RCMP assistant commissioner for national security elements of federal policing, said the force wants “to hear what the community needs, and what they need from us.”

“That is the most important thing. And we have to listen to what will make them feel safe in our communities, and we will adjust our approaches accordingly. So it is a work in progress. Relationships and trust take time to build, and we are definitely working towards that.”

During closed-door testimony with the commission over the summer, Flynn said the RCMP had begun focusing on disrupting some foreign interference activities rather that developing cases for prosecution in court.

A summary of that testimony says Flynn pointed to the ongoing issue of alleged Chinese police stations operating clandestinely in Canada as an example of RCMP disruption tactics.

Media reports have said these offices are being used by Beijing as a means to compel alleged criminals to return to China to face justice.

The RCMP sent uniformed officers to neighbourhoods in which the suspected stations were operating.

The summary tabled at the inquiry Thursday says the Mounties wanted to shine a light on the problem to help investigative efforts, demonstrate that the RCMP was taking the issue seriously and to build trust with the targeted communities.

“Deputy Commissioner Flynn explained that this approach contrasted with historical RCMP practices,” the summary says. “Previously, the RCMP would have sent plain clothes surveillance units and attempted to covertly collect information, potentially over a period of years.”

The inquiry has heard that the police intervention had a detrimental effect on social services provided by Chinese-Canadian community centres in Montreal that housed alleged police stations.

Asked by reporters after the hearing if he could assure the public that none of the stations were operating in Canada, Flynn said the RCMP was “actively investigating the matter,” adding, “I’m not confirming or denying anything.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 3, 2024.