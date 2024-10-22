Sentencing hearing continues for University of Waterloo gender studies class stabber

October 22, 2024 at 8 h 00 min
The Canadian Press
KITCHENER, Ont. — A sentencing hearing is set to continue today for a man who pleaded guilty to four charges in a triple stabbing in a University of Waterloo gender studies class.

Geovanny Villalba-Aleman has pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated assault, one count of assault with a weapon and one count of assault causing bodily harm in the June 2023 attack.

Federal prosecutors say the offences amount to terrorism in his case.

The professor and two students who were stabbed told a Kitchener, Ont., court Monday they remain fearful and anxious, particularly on campus.

The professor said she worries others may be inspired to commit similar acts of violence.

The hearing is expected to span several days this week.

