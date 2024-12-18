Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg to produce original TV series for Bell Media

TORONTO — Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg are bringing their comedy chops back to Canada for a single TV series deal with Bell Media.

Bell Media says the Vancouver-born collaborators and their production house Point Grey Pictures will produce an original scripted show for CTV and the Crave streaming platform.

The agreement was lined up through Point Grey’s partnership with Lionsgate.

Further details were not included in the announcement made on Wednesday.

The deal marks the first scripted TV show made by the actor and screenwriter for the Canadian market, but it isn’t their first Canadian series.

Earlier this year, Rogen and Goldberg’s company helped produce “The Great Canadian Pottery Throw Down,” a CBC version of the popular British competition show.

Point Grey Pictures also made Prime Video’s “The Boys,” as well as the film “Sausage Party” and the upcoming Apple TV Plus project “The Studio,” a comedy set in the Hollywood studio system starring Rogen, Catherine O’Hara and an array of other stars.

In a statement, Rogen and Goldberg said they hoped the Bell Media deal leads to “creatively exciting and financially lucrative work that flows forth from our alliance like syrup from a well-tapped maple tree.”

“Canada is the greatest country on Earth and deserves the greatest content on Earth,” they added.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 18, 2024.