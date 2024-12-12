Settlement reached in complaint over Canada Post layoffs as strike hits four weeks

OTTAWA — The union representing Canada Post workers says an unfair labour practice complaint over the company’s layoffs has been resolved, calling it an important victory for workers’ rights.

The Canadian Union of Postal Workers filed the complaint with the Canada Industrial Relations Board on Nov. 29 after hundreds of striking postal workers received temporary layoff notices while on strike.

In a statement issued Wednesday night, the union said a mediated settlement has been reached that requires Canada Post to notify affected employees that they are not on a temporary layoff.

However, Canada Post says under the terms of the resolution, it reserves the right to make staffing adjustments in the future if required.

When news of the layoffs broke, Canada Post at the time said it was adjusting its operations to mitigate the effects of the strike, while the union characterized the layoffs as a scare tactic.

The union said the layoffs affected approximately 328 workers, with some of them happening on the first day of the strike.

The strike by more than 55,000 workers reached the four-week mark Thursday.

Pressure has been mounting for the government to intervene, but federal Labour Minister Steven MacKinnon insisted on Wednesday that’s not going to happen.

“I’m telling these parties to take very seriously the work that they have before them and to get a deal done,” he said.

During question period, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre pressed Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on when the government would put an end to the strike, to which Trudeau responded that the best deals are made at the bargaining table.

Federal mediation was paused more than two weeks ago because the two sides were too far apart and has yet to begin again.

Some key issues that Canada Post and CUPW are stuck on include wages and how to staff a proposed expansion into weekend delivery.

In recent days, the two parties have been releasing statements criticizing each other’s proposals.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 12, 2024.