Several Ontario police forces target street racing, say activity is on the rise

TORONTO — Several police forces in Ontario say they will be working together to crack down on street racing, which they say has been on the rise.

Police across the Greater Toronto Area, as well as Ontario Provincial Police and forces in Waterloo and Barrie are part of the operation – dubbed Project Erase – that will use enforcement and education to combat the issue.

Toronto police acting Supt. Matt Moyer says that since January, Toronto has seen 521 charges related to stunt driving and a 31 per cent increase in stunt driving calls over last year.

Police in Peel Region and Durham Region say they’ve laid a combined 600 charges against those accused of street racing this year.

Durham Region’s deputy police chief says his force has started using automatic licence plate readers as part of efforts to combat street racing and York Region police say the use of unmarked cruisers will be part of their enforcement efforts.

Anyone who sees aggressive driving or street racing is asked to report it to police or Crime Stoppers.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 25, 2023.

