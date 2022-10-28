Shania Twain set to release new album and take her famous twang on a world tour

TORONTO — From this moment on, Shania Twain fans have something to look forward to.

The Canadian country superstar will drop a new album in February, before embarking on a world tour in April.

“Queen of Me” will be her sixth full-length original album, and the first she’s released since 2017’s “Now.”

The “Queen of Me Tour” will begin in Spokane, Wash., and includes stops across Canada.

It’s been a big year for Twain.

The announcement comes on the heels of her “Let’s Go!” Las Vegas residency, which wrapped up in September, weeks before she dropped a new single, “Waking Up Dreaming.”

Earlier in the year, Twain dug into her personal history in a Netflix documentary, “Not Just a Girl.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 28, 2022.