Shares in Aecon up more than 10% after Q3 results top expectations

November 1, 2024 at 17 h 35 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Shares in Aecon up more than 10% after Q3 results top expectations

TORONTO — Shares of Aecon Group Inc. were up more than 10 per cent after it reported a third-quarter profit that fell compared with a year ago, but topped expectations.

The company reported a third-quarter profit of $56.5 million or 85 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended Sept. 30, down from a profit of $133.4 million or $1.63 per diluted share a year earlier.

Revenue for the quarter totalled $1.28 billion, up from $1.24 billion in the same quarter last year.

On an adjusted basis, Aecon says it earned 86 cents per diluted share, down from an adjusted profit of $1.63 per share a year ago.

The average analyst estimate had been for a profit of 78 cents per share and $1.25 billion in revenue for the quarter, to according to LSEG Data & Analytics.

Aecon shares were up $3.16 or nearly 14 per cent at $26.35 in afternoon trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 1, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:ARE)

Share this article

Suggested articles

RBC, National Bank shares hit record highs on strong earnings
Ontario News

RBC, National Bank shares hit record highs on strong earnings

TORONTO — Shares of Royal Bank of Canada and National Bank hit all-time highs on Wednesday as the two banks reported earnings that…

BMO results miss expectations on rise in bad loans
Ontario News

BMO results miss expectations on rise in bad loans

TORONTO — BMO Financial Group shares fell almost nine per cent Wednesday after the bank reported results that missed expectations…

S&P/TSX composite down as shares of Shopify tumble, U.S. stock markets mixed
Ontario News

S&P/TSX composite down as shares of Shopify tumble, U.S. stock markets mixed

TORONTO — Shares of tech heavyweight Shopify fell almost 19 per cent Wednesday, weighing on Canada's…