Shares of cannabis company Canopy Growth to be consolidated on a one-for-10 basis

December 13, 2023 — Changed at 9 h 42 min on December 13, 2023
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Shares of cannabis company Canopy Growth to be consolidated on a one-for-10 basis

SMITHS FALLS, Ont. — Canopy Growth Corp. says a consolidation of its shares on a one-for-10 basis is expected to become effective on Friday.

The post-consolidation shares are expected to start trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq at market open on Dec. 20, subject to final confirmation from the Toronto Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq.

The cannabis company says the consolidation was approved by shareholders at a meeting on Sept. 25.

It says the move is being implemented to ensure the company continues to comply with the listing requirements of the Nasdaq Global Select Market.

Shares in Canopy once traded for more than $60 per share, but have fallen significantly.

Canopy shares closed down eight cents at 93 cents on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Tuesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 13, 2023.

Companies in this story: (TSX:WEED)

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Faqiri inquest recommends corrections ‘inspectorate,’ rules death a homicide
Ontario News

Faqiri inquest recommends corrections ‘inspectorate,’ rules death a homicide

TORONTO — A coroner’s inquest into the death of a mentally ill man at an Ontario jail culminated…

Third Marineland beluga that moved to U.S. aquarium dies
Ontario News

Third Marineland beluga that moved to U.S. aquarium dies

A third beluga from Marineland has died at a U.S. aquarium after arriving there two years ago. Mystic Aquarium in Connecticut says…