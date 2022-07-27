Shawn Mendes cancels remainder of Wonder concert tour dates for mental health break

TORONTO — Shawn Mendes says he’s cancelling the remainder of dates on his Wonder world tour — more than 70 shows in total — as he puts all of his attention on taking care of his mental health.

The Pickering, Ont.-raised musician issued a statement on social media saying that after consulting his management team and health professionals, “it has become more clear that I need to take the time I’ve never taken personally to grow myself and come back stronger.”

The decision affects dates across North America, the United Kingdom and Europe stretching into the middle of next year, starting with two Toronto shows, the first which was scheduled to happen on Sunday at Scotiabank Arena.

Further Canadian dates were set for Montreal in mid-August.

The pop singer began his Wonder world tour on June 27 in Portland, Ore., the first of more than 80 scheduled dates that were supposed to wind through North America into the fall before heading to Europe in 2023.

Only seven dates on his tour were actually performed, including shows in Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton and Winnipeg.

Earlier this month, Mendes announced he was pausing his Wonder world tour for three weeks, saying he’s been on the road since he was 15 and that being away from friends and family took a toll on him.

“I started this tour excited to finally get back to playing live after a long break due to the pandemic, but the reality is that I was not at all ready for how difficult touring would be after this time away,” he added in the new statement on Wednesday.

“We were hopeful that I might be able to pick up with the rest of the dates after some much needed time off, but at this time I have to put my health as my first priority.”

He assured fans his tour cancellation doesn’t mean he won’t be making new music, and that he eventually plans to return to the road.

“I know you all have been waiting for so long to see these shows and it breaks my heart to tell you this, but I promise I will be back as soon as I’ve taken the right time to heal,” he added.

“I love you all and thank you all so much for supporting me and sticking by me on this journey.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 27, 2022.