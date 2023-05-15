Shelagh Rogers to step down from longtime role hosting ‘The Next Chapter’ on CBC

TORONTO — Broadcaster Shelagh Rogers is stepping down from her long-time gig as host of “The Next Chapter” on CBC Radio.

Rogers has hosted and produced the program, which features interviews with writers, since 2008.

She first joined CBC Radio in 1980, and in the past 43 years has also helmed such national programs as “Morningside” and “This Morning.”

Rogers also created and hosted the radio show “Sounds Like Canada,” which aired from 2002 to 2008.

CBC says Rogers will continue to host “The Next Chapter” until its regular season ends June 24.

A special summer season hosted by Ryan B. Patrick will begin July 1 while the broadcaster looks for a new host to fill Rogers’ shoes.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 15, 2023.