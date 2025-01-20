Shoe retailer Johnston & Murphy shutters Canadian stores after facing rising costs

TORONTO — Shoe and clothing retailer Johnston & Murphy has closed its Canadian stores.

The U.S. company announced the closure in an online note to customers, who were also told the brand is no longer accepting e-commerce orders for shipment to Canada.

Spokesperson Marisa Drew says in an email that the company had five stores in the country including locations at Toronto Pearson Airport and Vaughan Mills and Mapleview Centre malls outside the city.

She described the closures as a result of rising operating costs which she said limited Johnston & Murphy’s retail opportunities.

Drew said the company is revamping its international e-commerce operations to support a digital presence in Canada and will continue to service customers in the country through wholesale partnerships with brands including Factory Shoe, Leclerc Chaussures and Duggers.

Johnston & Murphy got its start as a boot and shoe manufacturer in Newark, N.J. in 1850 before evolving to also sell clothing for men and women.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 20, 2025.